Overwatch 2 player styles on Reinhardt with perfect Earthshatter dodge

Reinhardt’s Earthshatter can turn the tide in an Overwatch 2 game —provided he catches the right heroes in it. In a video, a player showed the perfect way to dodge the game-breaking ultimate and make the opponent lose their mind in the process.

In a gameplay clip shared in a recent Reddit thread, a Baptiste player was shown dodging the ability by perfectly timing his jump. While trying to defend in Numbani, the tank was just revived and tried to bring the support down, using his ultimate only for him —and missed it nonetheless.

To make the dodge more stylish, the Baptiste player performed a souvenir while jumping. To make things worse for the taunted tank, the author even showed his move in slow motion and from several angles in the video.

The thread received numerous comments from users amazed by the play. “Peak baptiste,” commented a user under the video. Others even said they were going to try it out themselves, making Baptiste’s jump and souvenir use the new favorite taunt combo for them.

When he jumps, Baptiste can perform either an Emote or a Souvenir, provided you time it correctly. To do it, players must jump first and perform the emote or souvenir almost at the same time, with the smallest delay possible. If you wait for too long after the jump, it won’t work.

This can be the perfect way to taunt opponents in a flawless move, but can also turn out to be a complete fail if you lose precious reaction time and jump a little bit too late.