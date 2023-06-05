Overwatch 2 player shows off how Lifeweaver can troll enemies just as easily as teammates

He can make more than just his teammates upset for picking him in the first place.

When Blizzard introduced Lifeweaver to Overwatch 2 in April, players were quick to note the trolling potential of the hero. And following his release, gamers have posted countless clips of just how his utility could be misused.

But this week, one player showed off just how well the Thai support hero can be one of the most annoying enemies imaginable in the proper circumstances with a video posted to Reddit yesterday.

During the second point of Gibraltar, this Lifeweaver player found the perfect opportunity to troll the enemy team’s Winston during their Primal Rage ultimate ability. The ult, which vastly increases Winston’s size and mobility, can make him a menace by giving him the power to knock players around.

As the Winston player dove toward the Lifeweaver and popped his ultimate, the support player kited back through a small doorway. Winston then made the mistake of following him through that doorway as he used his Primal Rage.

At that time, the Lifeweaver realized it was the perfect opportunity to create a blockade in the doorway with an ultimate of his own. Tree of Life, which pulsates healing to allies, can also provide cover similar to Mei’s Ice Wall. Putting the tree up effectively prevented that Winston player from getting back into the second point’s room where the Lifeweaver’s team was.

Related: This Lifeweaver clip proves strategic timing can save a whole team in Overwatch 2

Meanwhile, the Lifeweaver player placed a Petal Platform down around the door as well. Along with Tree of Life, Petal Platform can be used as a movement-impairing ability. And given the increased size of Winston during Primal Rage, it became difficult for this player to find a way out of this awkward situation.

Trying desperately to break through the Tree of Life, this Winston player eventually was sprayed down by Lifeweaver and his teammates, leading to his demise.

Related: Overwatch 2 streamer Fitzy cements clutch win with high-IQ Lifeweaver Petal Platform

Though these strategies might come across largely as troll tactics, it’s worth pointing out how effective they can be in a pinch. Lifeweaver is easily the worst support hero in the game right now based on his win and pick rates, according to stats from Overbuff. But some of his niche utility can still make him especially useful in the right situations.

About the author