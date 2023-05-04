Overwatch 2 streamer Fitzy cements clutch win with high-IQ Lifeweaver Petal Platform

Lifeweaver’s ability kit was touted by Overwatch 2 devs as one of the most unique in the game when he was introduced to the game on April 11, and while many players have struggled to find the most optimal ways to play him effectively, one creator seems to be on the right track.

Fitzyhere is known for taking an especially unconventional approach to Overwatch. So once he started to toy around with the game’s newest support hero, it was only a matter of time before he started to find some fun uses for some of Lifeweaver’s abilities.

In one game on Numbani from May 3, the popular Sombra main turned Lifeweaver player found that a perfectly placed and timed Petal Platform could seal a victory in one of the most incredibly creative ways possible.

As the enemy team’s tank player attempted to approach the first capture point to force overtime, Fitzy dropped a Petal Platform in the doorway the opposing Orisa was trying to walk through. Stepping on the platform at the same time as the Orisa and body blocking them, Fitzy was able to boost the Orisa into an awkward position that blocked them from getting to the point, ending the game with no overtime.

Similar to the way that a Mei might use a wall to block off players from getting where they want, this Petal Platform use showed that the odd Lifeweaver ability can be used not only to support teammates, but also to disrupt enemies. In this specific case, it not only threw off any enemy, but it solidified a victory while his team was overstretched and in jeopardy of giving up a point for free.

With seconds remaining in the round, his team’s Pharah and Mercy had just been taken out, and his Reinhardt player had pushed too far by themselves, resulting in a dangerously low health bar. Had Fitzy not come through with the clutch play, his team may have lost the point.