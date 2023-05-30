This Lifeweaver clip proves strategic timing can save a whole team in Overwatch 2

Lifeweaver is an Overwatch 2 hero who requires coordination to be played well, and the slightest second can make a difference when he casts his abilities.

In a video shared on Reddit on May 29, a player proved how the support’s Petal Platform can change the tide of the game when used at the perfect moment. “Probably the greatest thing I’ll ever do as Lifeweaver,” the player captioned the post.

The player’s team was making a final attempt to close out the round on Lijiang Tower. Lifeweaver had used his ultimate to top his allies off, but they were about to be destroyed by the enemy Zarya’s Graviton Surge.

As soon as their allies were sucked into the black hole, the player launched them up in the air with a Petal Platform. It also saved them from Hanzo’s ultimate, narrowly missing them as they were sent flying up to the ceiling

Some Overwatch 2 players in the comments said they were impressed with the clutch move while others learned that it was possible to save players from Graviton Surge with the platform.

Even though Lifeweaver’s ultimate seemingly only meant to save his allies from Zarya’s ultimate and surely couldn’t have predicted Hanzo’s arrow was on its way, they showed amazing reactions to pull off this play.

The support is not easy to pick up because of the many abilities players have to monitor at the same time. In addition to crowd control tools that require strong mechanical skills and game sense, his healing must be optimized to maximize his potential. But this also opens up many possibilities for unexpected plays such as this one.

