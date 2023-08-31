Overwatch 2 player shares secret to getting premium battle pass without paying any money

Overwatch 2’s premium battle pass doesn’t cost very much. Just 1,000 OW coins will run you about $10, but with a new season every two months, those $10 investments start to add up.

Luckily, one gamer believes they’ve found a sneaky way to get around paying for the premium battle pass, and it’s by using a method that many players already use to get OW coins without breaking the bank.

Microsoft’s Bing rewards program offers a plethora of goodies that people can choose from simply by partaking in some daily activities, and among them is the option to redeem OW coins after accruing a certain number of rewards points.

While the reward program isn’t hugely popular, many OW players use it to try to get a little bit of extra free stuff. However, one player recently noted that if you play your cards right, you can easily earn enough points to pay for the game’s premium battle pass each season without paying anything at all.

Related: How to get free Overwatch coins

In the Bing rewards program, you need to use the search engine daily to get some points, and it doesn’t take much time. According to some commenters online, perhaps the biggest fallback to the plan is that remembering to do your daily Bing activities can be difficult. However, if you are organized enough to set daily reminders, you can rack up the 1,800 reward points required for 200 OW coins swiftly enough that you’ll have 1,000 OW coins every other month without causing too much stress.

When you consider that Blizzard releases six seasons of Overwatch 2 a year, the seemingly small $10 every other month becomes a more sizable $60 a year very quickly. So even if you aren’t dedicated enough to do your Bing dailies, it’s definitely worth a little bit of your time to occasionally do some searches to get a few points here and there. Eventually you’ll get at least a little bit for your 10 minutes of time, and maybe even save yourself $10 every once in a while.

About the author