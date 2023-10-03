Overwatch 2 player hits the perfect, once in a lifetime Hanzo arrow

An Overwatch 2 Hanzo player shared a clip showing a once-in-a-lifetime arrow, shooting an opponent from the other side of the map.

The clip from a Lijiang Tower game shows the player shooting their Sonic Arrow randomly over a wall, and just seconds later, he’s awarded a kill. The player can barely believe it, stopping momentarily as if confused, before bouncing gleefully onwards into the action.

Under the Reddit thread from Oct. 2, players expressed how impressive the play was. “Truly a once-in-a-lifetime moment. I’ve been chucking ana nades out from 40+ meters out every game for the past year but I have not gotten a kill yet,” wrote one of the top-voted comments.

“I got one once and it’s a feeling I’ve yet to replicate,” answered another user. There are a lot of ways to get impressive kills in Overwatch 2, but those random sniping shots might be among the most satisfying plays to get in the game.

While this trickshot featured a great part of luck, there are many tricks to play around the Sonic Arrow with Hanzo. It can help your allies tremendously to reveal opponents right before the first fight is engaged in a game, and knowing the perfect trajectory can make a difference between an average and an excellent Hanzo player.

In that sense, we recommend not to underestimate his Sonic Arrow because if revealed, you’ll be vulnerable to his sniping shots, and to the other enemies, even for a short while. Peeking at the wrong time can cause a swift death.

Season seven is fast approaching in Overwatch 2. It’s planned to arrive on live servers on Oct. 10, bringing both changes and new content. It’ll introduce the new map Samoa, as well as reworks of Sombra and Roadhog.

Hanzo will also be highlighted as he might get his first Mythic skin, as a reward from the battle pass. The developer has yet to confirm this, however.

