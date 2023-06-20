Overwatch 2 player generates meme-worthy moment with classic blunder

Some Ultimate abilities are especially unwieldy, and at times, can be difficult to make the most out of, but there’s one in particular that has the potential to be deadly for everyone, including the person using it, as a reddit post today demonstrated perfectly.

Tracer’s Pulse Bomb might be one of the toughest Ultimates in Overwatch to consistently make the most of. While it’s relatively easy to quickly build up to a Pulse Bomb, sometimes trying to optimize its usage can feel like throwing feces at the wall and seeing what sticks.

However, unlike other Ultimates, Pulse Bomb can, and will, kill the Tracer that’s using it if she doesn’t get away from it. With so many movement tools at her disposal, Blizzard intentionally made it so that she couldn’t plant a bomb and just stand next to it.

If you’ve played enough Tracer, you know the feeling of not being able to get out of the way, but an even more select few have experienced the ultimate embarrassment of moving away from the bomb just to end up right next to it again as it’s exploding, like one poster to reddit did.

In a post titled “When recall sends you all the way back to the spawn room,” this Tracer player did the unthinkable, blinking past an enemy D.Va to avoid having her Pulse Bomb eaten by Defense Matrix. However, as is often the case, the player’s attempt to stick the enemy Mercy failed, and Tracer had to blink out.

Not managing their blinks especially well, the Tracer was under fire and had to Recall because of their waning health, but with perhaps the worst timing one could possibly have, they Recalled back to their Pulse Bomb and immediately exploded.

Tracer was the strongest DPS in the game based on how heavily she was played by Top 500 players, and she might still be one of the most powerful DPS heroes despite a nerf to her Pulse Pistol spread to start season five. But don’t be mistaken, the hero can be difficult to play at times, and if you’re not careful, you quite literally can send yourself back to spawn by accident.

