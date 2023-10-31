Overwatch 2 fan speculates about new tank hero design with impeccable concept art

This might be better than what we end up seeing at BlizzCon.

Blizzard is poised to introduce Overwatch 2’s newest hero at BlizzCon on Friday, Nov. 3, but one fan has taken matters into their own hands with some concept art that very well could end up being more right than wrong.

Graphic designer and gamer Nik McKeever shared his excitement for the upcoming Overwatch 2 tank hero reveal by bringing everyone’s speculation to life with art of the Talon assault character Mauga, who was originally introduced to fans during a digital short about Baptiste in 2019.

With the new map Samoa, it's no surprise that Mauga will be our next tank character. Not to worry @PlayOverwatch, I already made him for you! pic.twitter.com/jMsIHxpDGt — Nik 🐙 (@MckeeverArt) October 29, 2023

After Blizzard added Samoa as a Control map with the start of season seven earlier this month, many fans have hopped on the Mauga bandwagon, expecting him to come to the game as a tank hero in season eight. Not only does Mauga have clear ties to Samoa thanks to his name, but the map itself also has a few Easter eggs that make his presence felt.

McKeever’s Mauga art speaks for itself, and while it won’t be a skin for the Talon tank in the game, Blizzard should strongly consider using his work as inspiration. Meanwhile, the hero design kit that McKeever crafted for Mauga is as complex and nuanced as we’ve come to expect out of new tank heroes added to Overwatch.

While this concept doesn’t appear to have a traditional shield ability, the crowd control of Totem Snare would certainly be a massive piece of utility. Additionally, Mist Shell serving as the game’s first smoke grenade would be an interesting addition to OW2 as well. Though it’s unlikely this fan-made version of Mauga will be added to OW2, players can expect to learn more about the game’s next hero at BlizzCon on Nov. 3.