Overwatch 2 dubbed a ‘downgrade’ thanks to this POTG change

Overwatch 2 brought a series of balance changes, quality-of-life improvements, and a new mode and set of heroes to the game.

While most of the changes have been well received, not all of them are popular, with some players even calling Overwatch 2 a “downgrade” compared to the previous game.

This is at least the case with the changes made to comms for support heroes and those applied to Play of the Game.

Related: Matchmaking changes and quicker rank-ups coming to competitive mode in Overwatch 2 season 3

In Overwatch 2, players can no longer communicate in voice or text chat when the game ends because the matchmade team is automatically dissolved. This means teammates can’t share feedback or comment on interesting Play of the Game clips.

Overwatch player have complained about this change in a recent Reddit thread. “The fact that we have no time to chat/comment on potg after a match game is frankly embarrassing,” one player wrote. “How is it possible that a sequel is a downgrade?”

It’s unclear why Blizzard made this change with Overwatch 2, but it might be explained by the will to curb toxicity in the community. Not being able to communicate after a loss prevents toxic players from blaming their teammates one last time.

But players aren’t happy about it either way. “I always feel Blizzard goes above and beyond to cater to making sure no one gets their feelings hurt, to a detriment to the game itself,” another player wrote.

Others said they missed seeing funny cards after the game. They say it was a way of discovering the positive impact they had on the match even when it wasn’t displayed on the leaderboard, such as environmental kills.

All of these changes are supposed to improve the game experience, but players are divided on the matter.