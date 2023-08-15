Overwatch 2 devs seemingly hid a huge POTG rework inside season 6 update

On Aug. 13, Overwatch 2 players noticed that their play of the game highlights has been including players that aren’t them, seemingly signaling a change from player-centric highlights to a team-based one.

Since its conception, POTGs are usually from a single-player perspective, which means that there’s one player that gets highlighted. That changed with the arrival of Season 6 when several Overwatch 2 players suddenly noticed that they were sharing their highlights with other players.

Related: The best Ramattra counters in Overwatch 2 Season 6

Players are speculating that it’s a bug in a system that the Overwatch 2 devs are working on. However, it’s affecting quite a ton of players with some of them even seeing the perspective of another player in death recaps.

It's probably a bug of a shared PotG system they're working on. This has been suggested multiple times on reddit over the years of the games existence, so it's not far fetched to think while they're desperately trying to salvage the game they would make that. — Sam Adams (@Bensam123TV) August 13, 2023

Despite that, players think that this will be a nice addition and will highlight the fact that Overwatch is a team game and not a single-player game. POTGs that will include the whole party would essentially mean that it would veer away from an “I carried you guys” to a “that synergy was amazing” kind of mindset.

Play of the game, commonly known as POTG, are snippets of the game that contains spectacular moments that happened in the game, played at the end of the match to put the player that turned the tides of battle in the spotlight.



Blizzard devs still haven’t responded to player reports regarding the supposed “bug”. But it’s not an overstatement to say that the players are expecting changes to the algorithm of POTGs in Overwatch2 and they’re excited for it.

About the author