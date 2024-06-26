Overwatch 2 devs rush to fix early problem with Pink Mercy skin

As pretty as Mercy looks in her latest recolored pink outfit, Overwatch 2 players were puzzled while trying to access the seasonal Rose Gold Mercy pack’s contents. Thankfully, however, it didn’t take long for Blizzard to address the problem.

Acknowledging reports of players who bought the Rose Gold Mercy pack after it hit the store on June 25 but were unable to equip the skin, a Blizzard community manager initially promised to share updates on the situation while also reminding players that “any purchases made may take a few minutes to arrive in your Hero Gallery.”

Blizzard’s got your back. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Later, they confirmed most players should be able to access the skin in their Overwatch 2 inventory, although a few “may still be waiting on theirs.” “We are still tracking a few that may still be waiting on theirs. We are still investigating this,” they wrote in a community post thread.

If you still can’t access the pack, don’t worry—the community manager has shared a list of workarounds you can try to address the problem. For starters, play a full game of Overwatch 2, restart the game client, and then try to access the Hero gallery. If this doesn’t help, you can try the following fixes too:

Sign out of the BattleNet launcher and sign back in.

If you are an Xbox or PlayStation user, close the Overwatch 2 app and hard reset your console. To do so, unplug the console from the outlet, wait 30 seconds, then plug it back in and reboot. For Nintendo Switch, power off your console and wait for a couple of minutes before turning it back on.

If you purchased the pack from Battle.net’s website, check your transactions at account.battle.net/transactions to ensure you did purchase your desired product. If it shows the transaction is successful, do not attempt to purchase it again—just wait for it to appear.

Most of you should be able to equip the Pink Mercy skin now, but we recommend giving Blizzard a nudge with a support ticket if you still can’t.

