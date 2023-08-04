Overwatch 2 cinematic teases potential legendary skin for one of the game’s newest heroes

You'll want to get your hands on this if Blizzard adds it.

Blizzard dropped the latest Overwatch 2 cinematic today in preparation for the game’s upcoming season, and while most of the 7-minute video’s contents were meant to hype fans for PvE Story Missions, it may be telling us about more content coming to the game soon.

In the cinematic short, Vivian Chase, more commonly known as Sojourn, is starting off her day with coffee and croissants while walking everyone’s favorite animated dog, Murphy. After getting home, Chase hears the doorbell ring, and it’s a federal officer coming to ask her a few questions.

As the agent begins to question her, he asks if she’s been up to any “vigilante” justice, to which she says that she has not. The agent said that his team decrypted Winston’s message to get Overwatch back together, but Chase assures the agent that she has no interest in joining the team and did not respond to the call.

However, the agent then mentions some trouble that he and his team got into the prior night. Despite having issues with a group of Omnics that appeared to be associated with Null Sector, a masked figure that looked suspiciously like Sojourn saved their lives.

Sojourn’s black suit includes some Canadian leaves, but it’s perhaps the most tactical outfit we’ve ever seen her in. Screenshot via Dot Esports

In a mostly black outfit, the Sojourn kit included what looks like a motorcycling helmet to conceal her identity, and also make her look extraordinarily cool in the process. Since her inception in Overwatch 2 Sojourn has had very limited Legendary skin offerings, and she hasn’t had anything that looks remotely like this undercover, super hero-type skin.

As far as Legendary skins are concerned, Blizzard has only produced one for a battle pass and two for the shop, outside of her two default Legendary skins that can be purchased with OW credits.

There’s no confirmation that this suit will come into the game in season six as a skin, but given how epically Blizzard decided to introduce it to the world, it would certainly be a shame if they didn’t.

