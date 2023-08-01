Overwatch 2 brings back popular skins players might have missed in season one

Ever since Overwatch transitioned to a battle pass and in-game shop system, getting cosmetics has been all about playing the game each and every week. If you spent a full week without loading into the game, however, there may have been a skin for your favorite hero that was on sale that you missed out on.

Recently, though, Blizzard has started to re-offer some shop skins from early in Overwatch 2. And this week, the dev team is throwing out the full gamut of season one cosmetics for players who didn’t have a chance to cop the “Cybernetic” themed goodies.

This week, and this week only, players can purchase bundles for the Legendary skins Cyber Detective Sojourn, Cyberhog Roadhog, and Cybermonk Zenyatta. The Roadhog skin costs 1,900 OW coins, the Zenyatta bundle costs 2,200, and Sojourn’s costs 2,200.

The Zenyatta and Sojourn bundles include three other items outside of the Legendary skins. Meanwhile, a “Cyber Mega Bundle” includes all nine items at a sizable discount of just 3,200 OW coins, compared to the 6,300 coins it would cost to purchase each offering if the mega bundle didn’t exist.

This isn’t the first time Blizzard has brought back new cosmetics to the shop, but dedicating most of the shop offerings to a season one theme shows that the devs are doubling down on occasionally unvaulting year-old cosmetics that a lot of players might not have been able to get their hands on.

