What is Overwatch 2’s season one battle pass theme?

Overwatch 2‘s battle pass is finally live, and it’s bringing with it a slew of new cosmetics for players to collect. Season one’s battle pass has both a free version and a paid premium version, which together offer 80 tiers of unique cosmetics. As the seasons continue—season two will begin on Dec. 6—more and more cosmetics will be available to players through subsequent battle passes.

Prior to Overwatch 2‘s launch, Blizzard wrote a lengthy blog post explaining exactly how the battle pass and the game’s new shop would work. The devs shared that each season, the cosmetics available in the shop and on the battle pass would follow around a particular theme. They also revealed this season’s theme, which can be seen in several of its skins, sprays, weapon charms, and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about Overwatch 2’s first theme.

Season one theme details

Overwatch 2‘s season one cosmetics theme is cyberpunk. Exemplified by neon colors, mechanical enhancements, and futuristic shapes, this popular aesthetic will be defining many of the first season’s skins and collectibles. Some of the best examples are Cyber Demon Genji, Overwatch 2’s first-ever Mythic skin, and Hinotori Kiriko, a legendary skin that gives the new hero a cybernetic upgrade. Not every single one of the cosmetics available in the shop and on the battle pass is cyberpunk-themed, but many do go along with the theme.

Blizzard hasn’t yet revealed any details about season two’s theme, but players will only have to wait a few months to find out: season two begins on Dec. 6, bringing with it a new battle pass and even more items to collect. The development team will likely reveal the theme and even some of the cosmetics before the season starts, giving fans an idea of what to expect going into the holidays.