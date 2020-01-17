This article is brought to you by Statbanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Not every champion decides to stay in the game. ORDER, two-time winners of Overwatch Contenders Australia, announced today that they wouldn’t be participating in the 2020 seasons of the tournament. The team’s roster and coaching staff have also been released.

“We are very proud of our tenure in Overwatch, and the players and staff who have represented us on our journey,” the team said in a statement on their website. ORDER had an impressive 2019 within the Overwatch Contenders circuit. They won both seasons of Contenders Australia in 2019, unseating Sydney Drop Bears as the previous champions. They also attended the Pacific Showdown in the Contenders Gauntlet series.

ORDER on Twitter Today we are officially announcing the departure of #ORDEROW, and our departure from the competitive Overwatch scene. Read: https://t.co/4wh2k4Xz5a

“Since this lineup came together, they have worked tirelessly to display their pedigree, and prove themselves elite players as both individuals and a team,” said the team through a statement. Three of ORDER’s core players, support Max “Unter” Unterwurzacher, tank Adam “Adam” Soong, and DPS Dale “Signed” Tang, recently signed with Ground Zero Gaming for the 2020 Contenders season.

ORDER is one of many teams to drop out of Overwatch Contenders, but is arguably the most successful team to bow out. Multiple teams owned by Overwatch League organizations dropped out of North American Contenders this year. New York Excelsior’s XL2 Academy and Los Angeles Gladiators’ Gladiators Legion dropped out shortly after the Contenders Gauntlet.

Overwatch Contenders picks up again in late January. Regions are currently holding seeding tournaments to decide team placement when the seasons start.