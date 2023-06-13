One classic Overwatch 2 hero is making an unexpected heel turn in Season 5

Most Overwatch 2 heroes strongly established reputations in the game’s lore expressed through their skins, voice lines, and various other cosmetics. Protagonists like Tracer almost exclusively receive skins that paint them in a more positive cheery light, and most of Talon’s members get skins that enhance their menacing vibes.

However, for Season Five kicking off June 13, one of Overwatch 2’s most popular “good guys” is taking on a more nefarious outlook. Blizzard is transforming the boisterous and charismatic tank hero Reinhardt into an evil villain for the ages with a brooding red “Demon Lord” skin, and a new game mode that pits four players against the tyrannical and powerful horned monster.

The Demon Lord Reinhardt skin comes complete with glowing red lines that burst from his bare chest. His face features flaming yellow eyes, a large white beard, and is topped by a crown that sits in front of his demonic horns. The Demon Lord’s armor is gilded and features red ruby-like gems.

Demon Lord Reinhardt awaits 👹#Overwatch2 Season 5 begins June 13 ✨ pic.twitter.com/iMqvEAWBat — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 8, 2023

For those concerned, Reinhardt isn’t genuinely and canonically turning into a bad guy. It’s all a part of the larger fun-spirited fantasy role-play theme of season five that Blizzard previewed with a trailer released on Monday just ahead of the season.

In Season Five, players will enter a fantasy world created by Tracer’s partner, and fan-favorite non-hero character, Emily. As Tracer explains in the trailer video, Emily has created a campaign for a role-playing game, akin to Dungeons & Dragons, and Tracer is participating alongside some friends that are a part of the game’s roster.

Along with Tracer’s Mythic Adventurer skin and Reinhardt’s devious-looking Demon Lord skin, Season Five skins will include more than a handful of fantasy-themed skins that will turn many of the game’s heroes into classes, creatures, and characters that one might expect to create or see while playing D&D. The Demon Lord skin specifically is a part of the premium battle pass and unlocks at Tier 70. Season Five of Overwatch 2 begins tomorrow, Tuesday June 13.

