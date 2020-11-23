Obey Alliance upset British Hurricane, American Tornado take the gold in Overwatch Contenders November event

The November tournament for Overwatch Contenders is all but wrapped, with both North America and Europe crowning new champions heading into the Gauntlet.

For the European teams, overcoming the British Hurricane seemed all but impossible, as the London Spitfire Academy team won season one of 2020 Contenders and took the first four events for season two. But even after being knocked down in winners finals, Obey Alliance came back and claimed their first title.

Wait… WAIT..



This final bracket… we need to zoom in a bit… WHAT!?! 🤯



A HUGE congratulations to our NEW European Contenders Champions @ObeyAlliance ! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/sV7FXG53oj — Overwatch Path to Pro (@owpathtopro) November 22, 2020

It wasn’t a pretty run. They nearly lost to Avoided in the first round and Sheer Cold in the losers finals, but Nikolai “Naga” Dereli and Denis “Lethal” Tari popped off. It was a full team effort, coming back from losers to 3-0 British Hurricane and prevent the season ywo sweep despite the close call.

The same thing couldn’t be said in NA, where American Tornado, formerly known as Tier 2 Drama Alert Nation, nearly clean swept the entire playoffs.

Congratulations to @ATornado_OW your North American Contenders Champions! 🏆



And that’ll conclude Season 2 of 2020 Contenders!



It’s been a crazy year so thank you for supporting Tier 2 & we’ll see you at The Gauntlet 👋🏼💚 pic.twitter.com/SWHroQKQr8 — Overwatch Path to Pro (@owpathtopro) November 23, 2020

Adam “Dynasty” Elsheemy and the Revival crew gave them a good punch in round two, but it wasn’t enough to stop the run and Tornado avenged their loss from the October event. That single loss was the only game American Tornado dropped the entire event, going 11-1 to win their first tournament since rebranding away from Drama Alert.

With season two of Contenders essentially done, the top teams in every region now turn their attention to The Gauntlet, which begins with the South American bracket on Dec. 4. North America, Europe, and Asia will all start competing on Dec. 10, with the top teams from EU and NA facing off in a pair of Atlantic Showmatches to close out the year.