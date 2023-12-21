No event tickets in Overwatch 2 Winter Fair bundle? Try this tip to get a refund

While Overwatch 2’s new $30 Winter Fair bundle is supposed to contain 575 event tickets, essential for unlocking more legendaries from the event pass, many players who purchased the bundle haven’t received the tickets as promised. Luckily, you can claim a refund.

An affected Overwatch 2 player named u/fakegamergirlchan on Reddit contacted Blizzard Support regarding the event tickets not showing up in their account after purchasing the bundle and got a full refund of the 3,000 Overwatch Coins. “Maybe it’s worth contacting Blizzard support,” they wrote, attaching a screenshot of the reply they received from Blizzard.

The Blizzard supervisor said, “We’ve identified an issue on our end and have refunded your purchase from the Battle.net shop.” They also advised the player to make the purchase from Overwatch 2’s shop page in the future, so the issue might be associated with buying the Winter Fair bundle via the Battle.net shop.

A lot of players condemned Blizzard for making the Winter Fair event pass this costly. Even those who choose to upgrade to premium with 500 Overwatch Coins can’t get all five of the legendary skins included in the event pass. Essentially, only those who purchase the Winter Fair bundle can get close to unlocking all the items. With players already fuming at how much they have to spend, the ticket bug certainly isn’t helping Blizzard’s side.

If you’re among the many who haven’t received the event tickets, don’t wait for Blizzard to fix it for you. Go ahead and submit a support ticket via the Blizzard website. Make sure to explain the issue in detail and attach screenshots for proof. Alow at least 24 hours for a resolution, and keep checking your mail.

If you haven’t purchased the Winter Fair bundle in Overwatch 2 but plan to do so, make sure you use the in-game store to buy it.