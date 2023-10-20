Battle pass and shop changes are coming to Overwatch 2—and here’s what players want to see

Blizzard is aiming to bring changes to Overwatch 2’s battle pass and shop in early 2024, according to Overwatch Cavalry on Oct. 19. In response to the news, players weighed in on the improvements they want to see in the systems.

One of the top community wishes was the ability to level up older owned battle passes just like you can in Halo: Infinite. Most of the Mythic skins look incredible and it’s a shame to miss out on them if you didn’t hit max level that season. Some noted that since Blizzard is now under Microsoft’s wing, this change might come to fruition.

Blizzard could also aim to sell battle pass skins in the shop after the season ends. This could be possible considering the recent controversy over Moira’s Lilith skin where Blizzard announced it would “make sure that we provide more ways to acquire some of our most popular skins.” While this won’t be ideal, players will still be able to get their desired skins.

Overwatch 2 players highlighted that the battle passes don’t have any premium currency to buy the next battle pass, which is quite common in other games like Fortnite and Call of Duty. This would be a pretty important change that will increase the value of the battle pass.

The value of the battle pass in general is quite low. It is packed with filler rewards like boring sprays, souvenirs, or player icons. I mean who is even using souvenirs? Instead, players want more titles and creative rewards similar to how VALORANT is adding memes as sprays.

The final note made on the contents of the pass was the heroes. Many agreed new heroes should be available either on earlier tiers or immediately as they are part of the gameplay and “should not be locked behind cosmetic progression.”

According to Overwatch Cavalry, the changes to battle pass and shop are another top priority for the team, so we might get quite a few substantial changes early next year.

