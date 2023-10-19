Blizzard learns ‘lesson’ from controversial release of Lilith Moira skin in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2’s villainous support hero Moira received what is perhaps her most exceptional Legendary skin to date when Blizzard announced its crossover event with Diablo ahead of season seven. But excitement for that new skin was quickly replaced with frustration as the season began earlier this month.

At the start of season seven, there was only one way for players to get the Legendary Lilith skin for Moira—by purchasing the $40 Ultimate Battle Pass bundle. That’s right, getting the coolest skin we’ve ever seen for one of the game’s popularly divisive heroes required players to fork over cash for all sorts of other things that they might not even really want.

While Blizzard stayed mum on the issue initially, the developers have finally addressed what has vexed many players. And while they seem to have made a veiled admission that it was a mistake to make the Lilith skin only available in the Ultimate Battle Pass bundle, they didn’t provide any immediate fix.

“There was a bit of a controversy at the start of this season with the placement of our latest Moira skin in the Ultimate Battle Pass bundle,” Blizzard’s post reads. “Some players felt like it was the best skin of the season and were upset that the only way to obtain the skin was to purchase one of our highest-priced bundles. We do sell an Ultimate Battle Pass bundle every season with legendary skins in it and will continue to do so. However, the lesson that we’re taking away from this moment is to make sure that we provide more ways to acquire some of our most popular skins.”

The obvious solution to this issue would be to make the Moira skin available for players to purchase for the standard price that one might get a Legendary cosmetic for, which is 1,900 OW coins or around $19. Though Blizzard admitted it learned a “lesson” from players raising concerns about the Lilith Moira skin, the devs didn’t bring much closure for players who might have a lump sum of OW coins and want to get that sweet, sweet Diablo crossover skin.

