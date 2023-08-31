New Overwatch 2 Underworld Invasion modifier is sure to cause some chaos

You'll need to be ready for just about anything.

Overwatch 2’s Underworld Invasion PvE co-op event is in its final week, and Blizzard definitely saved the best weekly modifier for last—Mystery Swap.

The limited-time Underworld co-op mission event will end on Sept. 4, and while there are a few other modifiers for the mission that have been difficult to take on, Mystery Swap will force you to team up with players that have a large pool of heroes that they can play at a high level.

This week’s new Underworld modifier: INVASION MYSTERY SWAP 👾



A random Hero swap occurs between objectives 🔄



Complete Underworld challenges and earn Sparkplug Brigitte (Legendary) skin before the event ends Sep 5 ✨ pic.twitter.com/cijUVKogY9 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) August 31, 2023

Similar to Mystery Heroes, this modifier will force players to play a random hero. Not all heroes are playable in the mode for what appears to be largely lore-related reasons. After each objective that you complete, however, you will change heroes randomly.

While you can initially lock in a hero and role, your role isn’t guaranteed to stay the same throughout the mission. No matter what, your team will keep a standard team composition of two DPS, one healer, and one tank, but you don’t get to decide which of those you’re playing once things start getting randomized.

Related: How to get Brigitte’s Sparkplug skin in Overwatch 2: Invasion

For players who are well-versed in playing numerous heroes, this challenge might not be especially difficult, but finding a group of other players who are equally well-versed could be tough. While the Death from Above modifier certainly kept players on their toes, this one seems to be the one that requires players to exhibit the most skill, especially if you plan on trying to complete it on the game’s hardest difficulties.

About the author