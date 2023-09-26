New Overwatch 2 skin makes Reaper look eerily similar to WoW’s most popular villain

Blizzard finally unveiled the shop skin that will commemorate the Dallas Fuel’s Overwatch League championship run today, and the new Legendary Chained King Reaper skin will look very familiar to anyone who’s spent time on World of Warcraft Classic Wrath of the Lich King servers.

With blue flames and plated armor, the Reaper skin has a very distinct aesthetic that can only be compared to the Lich King Arthas Menethil himself. While the skin doesn’t necessarily have anything in the way of Dallas Fuel-specific branding, the literal blue flames that come off of his body are a reasonable giveaway that this is a Fuel-themed skin.

Beware the shadows, for the Chained King awaits 💀



The @DallasFuel 2022 Championship skin, Chained King Reaper, has arrived! pic.twitter.com/3frG9HKDC4 — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) September 26, 2023

Blizzard seemed to try to differentiate this skin from the Lich King by making the Chain King’s helmet look different from that of Arthas, but it’s not much of a cosmetic upgrade. With horns that appear to be coming out of where Reaper’s eyes should be, this skin’s head looks a little bit out of sorts. But it’s certainly terrifying, which is what edge lord Reaper mains are typically going for.

The new skin is a featured part of the Overwatch League in-game shop. Blizzard has not disclosed how long the skin will be available, but it costs 300 OWL Tokens, which equates to about $18. While the price is a bit lofty, it’s been the going rate for most original OWL shop skins, and players can earn five OWL tokens per hour for free simply by watching live action of the league on YouTube.

