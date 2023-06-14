New Overwatch 2 skin embraces villainous hero’s wicked attitude—and you can get it for free

In a long line of really cool, well-designed skins in Overwatch’s history, support hero Moira may have just gotten her best one yet as part of the mid-June Season Five update. And the best part is, you could get it for free.

Moira’s new season five Legendary skin, “Wicked,” dresses the mad scientist up as an evil queen, just like something you’d see in an old fairytale-like Snow White. And it absolutely suits her look and her character’s overall demeanor.

Wicked Moira is clad in an ornate black gown, adorned with roses all over, and a sinister-looking crown atop her head to match her evil red eyes and menacing makeup.

Something Wicked this way comes… or rather, has arrived 🌹



Let your wicked ways take over with the Wicked Moira skin (Legendary), available now in the Overwatch 2 in-game shop. https://t.co/yA8oMvmDb1 pic.twitter.com/nQ5WhMJb90 — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) June 13, 2023

The skin is not available on the normal in-game shop, as it’s instead found in the Overwatch League Token Shop. While Tokens cost real-world money to purchase, they can also be earned simply by watching OWL matches with a linked account.

The skin is for sale for 300 OWL Tokens. If you don’t have enough saved up, they can be bought in increments at the shop. It’s $5.99 USD for 100 Tokens, $11.99 for 200 Tokens, or $23.99 for 400 Tokens.

It will take quite some time to save up the OWL Tokens if you haven’t already been doing so, so the skin is in the $17 to $20 range if you haven’t linked your account for tokens or been saving them up, which puts it on par with other Legendary skins in the normal shop.

Even if Wicked Moira isn’t your thing, there are plenty of really solid Legendary OWL skins that can be yours for free if you keep the OWL streams open long enough, so we suggest doing just that.

The evil queen can be yours if you watch enough OWL. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Overwatch 2’s season five is now live, featuring a Mythic theme fitting of Moira’s new skin.

