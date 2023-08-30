New Overwatch 2 skin could give Cardboard Reinhardt a run for its money

Blizzard has continued its trend of releasing zany, nonsensical Overwatch 2 skins for tank heroes with a new Epic-quality shop cosmetic that’ll make those cardboard-wearing Reinhardt mains run for the hills.

The new tribal-themed Carved Orisa skin, released on Aug. 29, transforms the metal Omnic into a wooden tank, akin to how Blizzard turned Zenyatta into Pinocchio with a skin in season four.

The new Epic skin is part of a bundle that costs 1,000 OW coins and comes with a corresponding name card, player icon, and voice line. That comes out to roughly $10 if you’re purchasing those coins through Battle.net, but there are other ways to get coins without dishing out money.

The Carved Orisa Bundle (Epic) is NOW LIVE in the Shop until Sep 5 ✨ pic.twitter.com/MosilgYUGi — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) August 29, 2023

As for the outfit itself, the cosmetic looks exactly what you’d expect out of a piece of woodwork. Carved Orisa’s light and dark brown tones complement one another and are accented with tribal designs in various places.

While most of the skin is smooth and aesthetically kind on the eyes, Orisa’s face in the skin is a little bit terrifying. With what appears to be a carving of an angry mouth, wearing this skin will be sure to scare any enemies who are trying to flank your team.

This skin was added to the in-game shop on Tuesday and will remain available until the next weekly rotation on Sept. 5. At that point, the skin will be vaulted, so if you’re looking to add this skin to your collection of hysterically silly tank skins, it’s probably best to do so soon before Carved Orisa rotates out of the store.

