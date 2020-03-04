Musician Grimes meets up with Jeff Kaplan at Overwatch HQ

Eclectic indie-pop artist Grimes has been really digging Overwatch lately. In a recent tweet, the musician asked her fans to help decide who she should main, the emphatic result of the poll was D.va.

Who should I main in Overwatch? — ༺GRIMES༻ 🤍 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) February 19, 2020

And yesterday, Grimes touched down at the epicenter of all things Overwatch. She paid a visit to Blizzard headquarters in Irvine, meeting with the equally revered Jeff Kaplan and posing for some promotional pictures for the Overwatch League.

Grimes is no gaming poser either.

At last year’s The Game Awards, she performed a CyberPunk 2077 themed performance and simultaneously announced she was to voice one of the NPCs in the game.

There is no news on whether this was just her using some of her creds as a famous pop musician to geek out at the Blizzard headquarters, or if perhaps she will dedicate her musical talents to an upcoming Overwatch project or event. Either way, however, Grimes and her boyfriend Elon Musk have certainly helped to shine the mainstream light on all things nerdy, gaming and esports related recently, so props to her for that.

Grimes’ new album dropped this month, titled “Miss Anthropocene”.