Multiple Overwatch League teams jettison their rosters as OWL demise looms

The Overwatch League franchises appear to be preparing for the end, as several have released their entire competitive roster over the past few days, with the final days of the league numbered.

Toronto Defiant, who reassembled the beloved Contenders team American Tornado to compete in the OWL season this year, are the latest team to drop everyone, confirming in a post this morning the franchise’s decision to “allow the roster to explore free agency.” The Defiant will keep on head coach Cas “Casores” van Andel “for what’s to come in Overwatch.”

The mass departure of players from Defiant follows a similar trend that franchises have been following since the end of the 2023 season. Just a few hours prior to Toronto’s move, Seoul Dynasty said goodbye to its entire player roster and coaching staff. In just the past couple weeks, all of these teams have jettisoned either most of or all of their players and coaches: San Francisco Shock, Boston Uprising, Houston Outlaws, Shanghai Dragons, and Vegas Eternal.

While the wording of Toronto Defiant’s announcement suggests that the ownership company OverActive Media (who also owns MAD Lions and the Toronto Ultra) is showing some interest in staying in Overwatch still, it’s unclear what the future of the esport currently looks like.

While OWL is not officially dead yet, all signs are pointing towards the league’s demise. A July financial statement from Activision Blizzard revealed that franchise owners would vote on an “updated operating agreement” at the end of the 2023 season, with teams voting to leave receiving a $6 million termination fee. Following the season’s end, OWL announced its focus on “building our vision of a revitalized esports program,” suggesting a future of Overwatch esports without the League.

It would not be surprising to see more franchises part ways with the majority of their players over the next few weeks.

