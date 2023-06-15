Mei’s overpowered season 5 buff made redundant by pesky Overwatch 2 bug

Mei’s June 13 primary fire transformation has been almost completely nullified by a bug that removes all benefits her buff provided. Once Overwatch 2 players switch off Mei in their games, there’s no point in switching back.

The bug occurs as soon as they’ve changed to a different hero. Unfortunately, the glitch makes her new overpowered primary and secondary fire combo useless as her Icicle’s damage plummets.

Her updated primary fire is meant to easily take down an opponent with 200 health, but as soon as players make the switch the one-two punch becomes nowhere near as strong. This means that you’ll likely have to stay on Mei for the entirety of the match, as shown by Seagull on Twitch.

Mei’s changes included a nerf to her primary fire damage output. Its damage was almost cut directly in half but was compensated by a slowing mechanic. The ability slows her opponents down by 75 percent, leaving them open for a variety of deadly blows.

This is where the Icicle’s high damage output came in handy.

Her Icicle secondary fire was also buffed. It now deals an extra 40 damage as it detonates the frozen effect created by Mei’s slow ability.

Some players will likely revel in the combo’s demise. Players already complained about Mei’s changes and were dreaming of it being removed.

It seems season five has been littered with glitches interfering with multiple aspects of Overwatch 2’s experience. Both Paraíso and Antarctic Peninsula have been removed due to frame-reducing bugs that can be controlled by a single player.

Tracer’s machine pistols have also been unintentionally buffed by bugs, causing its spread to be significantly smaller than it was supposed to be.

Hopefully, all these bugs can be fixed as soon as possible. The number of OW2 bugs seems to be increasing by the day.

