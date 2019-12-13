Lucio can speed boost to avoid Junkrat traps in new Overwatch update

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

The latest Overwatch update introduced a glitch for Lucio. He can now speed boost to go through Junkrat traps, streamer PVPX discovered yesterday.

When PVPX noticed the glitch, he entered a custom game with friends to verify his hypothesis. After several minutes of unsuccessful tries, they found out that they simply could jump while speed-boosted to go through Junkrat’s traps. The trap would connect when Lucio wasn’t in its range anymore.

Lucio can speedboost through traps Clip of PVPX Playing Overwatch – Clipped by SaltySwann

Players can easily do it when they understand the mechanics. It can be used to trick opponents or to destroy Junkrat’s traps quickly.

Related: All of Overwatch’s Winter Wonderland weekly challenges

Update 1.43 brought another glitch to Mei, which was discovered a few days ago. The update was meant to balance the meta with the long-awaited shield nerfs and new features, like playing alternative modes while waiting for a game.

Blizzard has yet to comment on the Lucio and Mei glitches, but they might be corrected in a hotfix or the next update. Meanwhile, Overwatch’s Winter Wonderland is still available with exclusive holiday cosmetics.