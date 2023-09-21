Low trust in Overwatch 2 matchmaking is forcing players toward one underappreciated role

A severe lack of trust between Overwatch 2 players in matchmaking queues is seeing many turn toward one role that often doesn’t see a lot of play—tanks.

An Overwatch 2 player asked Tank mains why they’re playing the role even if the general consensus is that the role is not an enjoyable experience.

According to tank players, they just can’t trust anyone in that role and feel that they are the only ones who can make a difference in the role. Other players also blame the game’s matchmaking system, saying that if they’re not playing tank, the matchmaking system is going to put a five-year-old behind the wheel. Which will, of course, lead to disaster.

One player also said that they learned how to play tank because they’re done babysitting players who are doing nothing, pertaining to tanks that don’t push forward. While another said that they spent so much time with Doomfist that they just can’t be bothered to hop off the character and use someone else.

For context, Doomfist, before Overwatch 2 came out, was a DPS character. Back in Overwatch 1, the character was considered a heavy diver and would go into the backlines of the enemy team targeting their support and DPS heroes. Now that he’s a tank, while he can still dive, he’s going to have to be a bit more considerate about his teammates losing a meatshield and getting exposed to the enemy team.

While it seems that some people do hate the fact that they get a bad tank so much that they’re forced to learn the role and play it themselves, other people do genuinely enjoy playing the role because of their favorite character. And if Overwatch has something going for it, it has to be the character design.

About the author