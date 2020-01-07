Los Angeles Valiant confirm color change, officially welcome RaiN and GiG ahead of 2020 Overwatch League season

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Say goodbye to the green. The Los Angeles Valiant will fly a new flag at the start of the Overwatch League’s season three, pairing a new baby blue with its yellow coloration. Additionally, the team signed on two new players for the upcoming season, the Valiant announced today.

The Los Angeles-based team revealed the color change in a skit video, which parodied the team’s internal operations at the time when the Overwatch League prematurely revealed the team’s new colors.

Los Angeles Valiant on Twitter Flashback to 12/20/2019… https://t.co/44WiVifWWZ

The video featured the newest Valiant main tank Rick “GiG” Salazar, who most recently played for XL2 Academy, the junior team of the New York Excelsior, before the team disbanded in November. And although he didn’t appear on camera, support Park “RaiN” Jae-ho was also named in the video as a second recently signed player who will be joining the team after securing a visa.

Related: Overwatch League teams add new “hashflags” to Twitter

Unfortunately for the Valiant, the team’s new look wasn’t the only thing the Overwatch League leaked. Last month, the league posted an article on player’s Battle Tag origins, which named RaiN as a part of the Valiant before the team officially announced its signing of the support player.

The Overwatch League returns for season three with the matchup between the Paris Eternal and the Toronto Defiant on Feb. 8 at 1pm CT. The Valiant will put their new roster to the test against the Dallas Fuel at 6pm CT.