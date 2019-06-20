Los Angeles Overwatch League teams add assistant coaches

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

As the Overwatch League nears the halfway point of its third stage, both Los Angeles teams are trying to bolster their coaching staff. The Los Angeles Gladiators added James “Faustus” Frye as an assistant coach yesterday. And today, the Los Angeles Valiant signed Justin “Reprize” Hand as an assistant coach. Both coaches have long histories in the Overwatch Contenders scene.

Faustus is a former assistant coach for Angry Titans, the current European Overwatch Contenders champions. He previously spent time as an assistant coach for Skyfoxes, a team in North American Overwatch Contenders. Faustus will work under Los Angeles Gladiators’ head coach David Dpei.

Los Angeles Gladiators on Twitter Welcome our newest recruit to the Gladiators coaching staff: @Faustus_ow! 🔗 : https://t.co/6OL7p7uwng

The Los Angles Valiant, meanwhile, added Reprize as an assistant coach. Reprize is the owner and head coach of Revival, a new team participating in this season of North American Overwatch Contenders. Revival is built from the former roster of Mayhem Academy, which dropped out of Contenders to “retool” their organization. Reprize tweeted that he’s still the owner of Revival and will support the team in Contenders.

Los Angeles Valiant on Twitter Hey 7s we’ve added a new face to our coaching staff, please welcome Assistant Coach Justin “Reprize” Hand to our team! @ReprizeOW we are lucky to have you #WingsOut #WeAre7

Reprize joins former Mayhem Academy head coach Marvin “Promise” Schröder, who’s another assistant coach for the Valiant. Mike “Packing10” Szklanny has been the interim head coach for the team since they parted ways with head coach Moon Byungsul after stage one of this season.

The Los Angeles Gladiators are ranked fourth in the league standings with a 12-6 record. They play the Shanghai Dragons on June 21 at 9:30pm CT. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Valiant are ranked 17th in league standings. They also play the Shanghai Dragons this week on June 20 at 11:15pm CT.