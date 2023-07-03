Legendary Overwatch pro Logix retires: ‘I want to do more things in my life’

Long-standing Overwatch professional player Andreas “Logix” Berghmans announced his retirement from the esports scene in a tweet from July 2.

“Having recently turned 26 I want to do more things in my life to find what’s next,” he wrote in the tweet. “And it’s been hard for me to do that with having that attachment to Overwatch.”

Logix has been known in the competitive scene as a hitscan DPS specialist since the game’s release in 2016. He joined Florida Mayhem in the Overwatch League’s inaugural season and played for Team Belgium in the first Overwatch World Cup.

He announced his retirement the day his team ended their journey in the 2023 Overwatch World Cup, after the last day of Europe and Middle East’s group phase. Despite winning 2-0 over Italy, Team Belgium couldn’t make it to the playoffs due to their general score.

Logix previously expressed frustration over Overwatch 2‘s direction taken with PvE content on May 16, and had left his last professional team on Nov. 15, 2022 following the end of the last Contenders season of the year.

This decision didn’t seem to surprise fans, but many of them, as well as personalities from the scene, expressed their support and wished him the best in his future endeavors.

He was particularly known in the French-speaking and European scene for playing with Misfits, Toronto Defiant, and in the World Cup. It’s still unclear what shape will Logix’s involvement will take in the future.

