JJoNak’s MVP Zenyatta skin is now available

It’s time to upgrade your Zenyatta game—or at least make it more fashionable. The skin specially designed for Overwatch League’s inaugural season MVP, Bang “JJoNak” Sung-hyeon, is now available in the game. The Legendary Zen-Nakji skin costs 200 Overwatch League tokens.

The Zen-Nakji skin was designed to honor JJoNak, who was crowned the MVP of the Overwatch League’s 2018 season. He’s known for his adventurous and deadly Zenyatta play on the New York Excelsior. This is the first skin designed for a player and also represents the first stand-alone skin not rooted in the Overwatch universe.

After learning a bit about JJoNak and his interests, the Overwatch design team created a skin that represented a few of his favorite things. JJoNak is a fan of the humble octopus—he has a large tattoo of the sea creature and his name is a mashup that includes the Korean word for octopus, nakji.

His special skin features a large pink octopus as Zenyatta’s head in JJoNak’s favorite color, pink. Zenyatta’s orbs have been transformed into tiny, wiggling octopuses that turn gold if players equip the healer’s golden weapon. Zenyatta is outfitted in New York Excelsior colors and a very stylish pair of shoes, like JJoNak tends to appreciate.

The skin is now available in Overwatch for 200 Overwatch League tokens. Tokens can be earned through watching Overwatch League games live on Twitch—fans can earn three per hour. One hundred tokens can also be purchased for $4.99 within the Overwatch client.