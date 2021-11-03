It has been 2 years since Overwatch 2 was revealed

It has been officially two years since Blizzard’s Overwatch 2 was revealed to the public.

One of the major announcements at Blizzcon 2019 on Nov. 1, 2019, the very first clip teasing the sequel “Zero Hour” was revealed to the audience in attendance and those watching at home. The cinematic was preceded by another clip called “The Story So Far,” providing fans a recap of what had taken palace within the game’s lore.

Sadly, the day after this announcement’s second anniversary, it was revealed in an investor meeting the game had been delayed. No timeframe has been given for its release.

This delay was attributed to “new leadership” in creative roles for the game. These changes in staffing have likely come as a result of the current legal battles that Activision Blizzard is facing for allegations of unequal pay and sexual harassment.

Despite not having a solid release date, fans have received glimpses of the OW2 thanks to gameplay clips and pro playtests over the past few months.

If you’ve been eagerly awaiting Overwatch 2 you’re going to have some more waiting to do before you can get hands-on with the sequel, and hopefully, it comes before we celebrate the third anniversary of its announcement in November 2022.