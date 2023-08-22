Illari becomes ult-stopping machine in Overwatch 2 with incredible Healing Pylon trick

Anyone can do it, with a bit of practice.

Just when Overwatch 2 players thought Illari was already too overpowered, a new trick that lets her Healing Pylon ability stop some of the most powerful ultimates and abilities has been uncovered and is gaining traction this week.

The way it works is simple; if a player throws the Healing Pylon in front of themselves while Cassidy’s Dead Eye is activated, it will block all incoming damage, keeping them alive.

The same trick can be used to stop Reinhardt’s Charge, block damage from potentially fatal headshots from Hanzo and Widowmaker, and more. It’s incredibly useful since it can be used from a distance.

Healing Pylon also drew lots of attention last week because of its ability to out-heal Torbjörn’s Turret. It heals for 50 damage per second while Torbjörn’s Turret deals 44 damage per second. But it seems like its ability to block some abilities may be its biggest perk.

For this reason, and others, the Overwatch 2 community believes Illari is too overpowered. The developers seem to agree because she’s already on the verge of receiving nerfs, but they will focus on the raw output from Healing Pylon and her Captive Sun Ultimate. The devs didn’t mention anything about making the pylon less effective at blocking, so chances are it’s an intended feature—similar to Symmetra’s Sentry.

Related: Overwatch 2 rank distribution: Season six

Plus, although it’s a trick anyone can do, it still takes a bit of timing and skill to execute properly. Not everyone can pull off a clutch block on a Reinhardt’s Charge in the heat of battle, so it would be a shame to see it removed this early.

Illari mains might even discover a few more tricks throughout the season.

About the author