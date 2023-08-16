Overwatch 2 player shows exactly how overpowered Illari’s healing turret is

Overwatch 2’s latest support hero Illari is already proving to be a force of nature—or the sun, I guess—and less than a week after her release, players are trying to find the right words to explain just how powerful she can be.

One player in particular took to social media on Aug. 15 to share what should be a viable comparison that isn’t quite the one-to-one ratio it should be. With a healing turret in the form of Healing Pylon, Illari can be, in a sense, considered a healing version of the turret-based damage dealer Torbjörn, but a quick look at their respective turrets’ stats will show you that they are anything but the same.

Dealing 44 damage per second, Torbs Deploy Turret quite literally cannot outdamage the healing of Illari’s Healing Pylon. Quite the opposite actually; if you let a teammate take some initial damage from a turret before throwing out a Healing Pylon, they will get healed up by the Pylon even if they keep taking damage from the turret. That’s right, with 50 healing per second, the Healing Pylon can outheal Torb’s turret.

Showing this off with a clip from the training room, one player on Reddit really hammered home their point, one that others seemed to mirror on the day of Illari’s release. Illari is overtuned, and game director Aaron Keller warned us of this before she was even revealed.

So enjoy flying around and channeling the power of the sun while you can before she’s brought down to Earth a little bit whenever Blizzard decides to nerf her.

