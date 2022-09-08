How will you unlock heroes in Overwatch 2?

The details on unlocking new heroes are not final yet.

Overwatch 2, set for an Oct. 4 release, will usher in a “new era” for the famed franchise, equipped with new heroes, maps, game modes, gameplay updates, and system of content delivery. The franchise is shifting to the seasonal content and battle pass system, which will include new heroes releasing each season.

Season one, which starts on release day, will feature the release of three new heroes: Sojourn (DPS), Junker Queen (tank), and one yet-to-be confirmed hero. Season two, beginning Dec. 6, is set to introduce another new tank hero, and there will be new heroes introduced in future seasons as well.

But how will players get their hands on the new heroes in Overwatch 2?

How to unlock new heroes in Overwatch 2

After some leaked info about the upcoming battle pass system appeared online head of launch, Overwatch commercial lead and VP at Blizzard Jon Spector confirmed via a Twitter post “that new Overwatch 2 heroes will be available on the free track of the Battle Pass.”

Addressing some incomplete info posted early about our Overwatch 2 Battle Pass – we'll be sharing all details ahead of launch, but want to confirm that new Overwatch 2 heroes will be available on the free track of the Battle Pass. — Jon Spector (@Spex_J) September 8, 2022

In a reply, Spector also confirmed that if players don’t reach that specific tier in the battle pass needed to unlock a new hero, there will be “free paths to get new heroes in future seasons too.” Spector’s comments were made after leaks showcasing a supposed new support hero, Kiriko, also showed that players who purchase the premium battle pass for season one will receive automatic access to said new hero, as part of “80 tiers” of rewards.

It’s unclear whether Junker Queen or Sojourn are also unlocked via premium battle pass purchase or the free battle pass track, since they are not mentioned in the leaks.

More information about the Overwatch 2 battle pass system, and access to new heroes, is set to be released soon.