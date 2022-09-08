Blizzard’s new Overwatch 2 hero will be free for players—but with a catch 

Part of the excitement for Overwatch 2 is getting to play the new heroes at launch. But that might not be possible. The only way to unlock the new heroes will be via completing the battle pass missions, according to recent leaks.

This news surprised the community and caused many players to think that the new heroes in Overwatch 2 would potentially be stuck behind a paywall. But Blizzard will put the heroes on the free track of the battle pass, according to the Overwatch commercial leader and vice president at Blizzard, Jon Spector.

“Addressing some incomplete info posted early about our Overwatch 2 Battle Pass – we’ll be sharing all details ahead of launch, but want to confirm that new Overwatch 2 heroes will be available on the free track of the Battle Pass,” Spector said.

Spector was also asked if the heroes would be forever locked if a player doesn’t progress enough in the battle pass to unlock them. He answered that players will “have free paths to get new heroes in future seasons” as well, meaning that fans should have more than one opportunity to unlock a new hero in Overwatch 2.

The overall perception in the Overwatch community thus far is that Blizzard is making a mistake regarding the launch of new heroes. Many players voiced their disappointment on social media, even after Spector clarified that the new heroes will be on the free track of the battle pass system in Overwatch 2.

The early access for Overwatch 2 will kick off on Oct. 4.