Overwatch 2 will release on Oct. 4 with fresh heroes, balancing changes, and general gameplay changes. Since we’ve already seen the reveal of Sojourn in 2019 and Junker Queen earlier this year, we’ve been craving more Overwatch content that would quench our thirst until the global launch in October.

According to @OverwatchNaeri, a major personality in the Overwatch fandom, the next hero to hit the battling grounds of Overwatch 2 will be curios fox support Kiriko.

Overwatch 2 New Support Hero, Fox Girl 'Kiriko' Revealed 🦊🍃



●Mythic Skin: Demon Genji

●New Hero: Kiriko(Fox)

└ Hinotori Kiriko Legendary Skin



And the New #Overwatch2 Heroes can be obtained by unlocking the free track, even if you haven't purchased the Battle Pass 🎫 pic.twitter.com/KeDlizkWmn — Naeri X 나에리 (@OverwatchNaeri) September 8, 2022

Kiriko will be one of the first heroes available via the Season One Battle Pass.

Overwatch players will immediately unlock Kiriko if they buy the Season One Premium Battle Pass. If players avoid buying Battle Passes, Blizzard will also introduce a new system of free tracks in order to unlock the latest heroes.

Blizzard dev Jon Spector explained the system further in a tweet: “Addressing some incomplete info posted early about our Overwatch 2 Battle Pass—we’ll be sharing all details ahead of launch, but want to confirm that new Overwatch 2 heroes will be available on the free track of the Battle Pass.”

Addressing some incomplete info posted early about our Overwatch 2 Battle Pass – we'll be sharing all details ahead of launch, but want to confirm that new Overwatch 2 heroes will be available on the free track of the Battle Pass. — Jon Spector (@Spex_J) September 8, 2022

Unfortunately, Blizzard has yet to officially reveal Kiriko’s abilities.

Kiriko will, hopefully, have a vulpine look and movement speed buffing abilities that help the heroes to close the gap. We’re still hoping to see the reveal any day now. Still, ‘Naeri’ shared that Kiriko will probably release with a legendary skin, Hinotori Kiriko.

In the end, Blizzard releasing three new heroes will shake up the Overwatch 2 meta, and give the game a fresh look. And, we’ll finally have new toys to play with.