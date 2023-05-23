How to get Symmetra’s Gardener skin in Overwatch 2 season 4

Starwatch has ended, and with its conclusion, Overwatch 2 has turned over a new leaf—pun intended—with the start of a new gardening-themed event. While the Seeds of Order event doesn’t include a new game mode it does boast a handful of challenges and ways to earn battle pass experience.

Symmetra serves as the cover girl for this new event, and similar to other hero skin-related events, this one has some simple challenges for players that are attainable simply by completing matches.

Symmetra’s Seeds of Order is LIVE NOW ✨



Dig into the action by completing challenges and earning free Epic rewards including the Gardener skin and Garden Gnome souvenir 👩‍🌾 pic.twitter.com/4rJygr06rb — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 23, 2023

The top reward for the event is an elegant summertime Gardener skin for Symmetra. The Epic-quality cosmetic includes a green gardening apron, blue pants, and strong accents of gold throughout, and it’s all highlighted by a giant sunflower on top of a summery gardening hat.

How to get the Symmetra Gardener skin in Overwatch 2 season four

All Seeds of Order Challenges and rewards

Screengrab via Overwatch 2

There are only six challenges for this limited-time event and only three of them reward cosmetics. All six challenges give players a massive 10,000 experience on the battle pass, which is equivalent to an entire level.

The three cosmetics that you can earn are a “Seeds of Order” Symmetra voice line, Garden Gnome Souvenir, and of course, the Gardener Symmetra skin.

Each challenge only requires that you complete a certain number of games with the Symmetra skin coming after you have completed a total of 24 games. These games can be quick play, competitive, or even in the arcade, and winning a game counts double to your total.

All in all, you can get 60,000 battle pass experience, equal to six levels, along with a few cosmetics just for playing the game the way you normally would for the next week. I’ve found that just knocking out a few games a day will get you all that the weeklong event has to offer.

