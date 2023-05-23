How to get Symmetra’s Gardener skin in Overwatch 2 season 4

Starwatch has ended, and with its conclusion, Overwatch 2 has turned over a new leaf—pun intended—with the start of a new gardening-themed event. While the Seeds of Order event doesn’t include a new game mode it does boast a handful of challenges and ways to earn battle pass experience.
Symmetra serves as the cover girl for this new event, and similar to other hero skin-related events, this one has some simple challenges for players that are attainable simply by completing matches.
The top reward for the event is an elegant summertime Gardener skin for Symmetra. The Epic-quality cosmetic includes a green gardening apron, blue pants, and strong accents of gold throughout, and it’s all highlighted by a giant sunflower on top of a summery gardening hat.
How to get the Symmetra Gardener skin in Overwatch 2 season four
All Seeds of Order Challenges and rewards
There are only six challenges for this limited-time event and only three of them reward cosmetics. All six challenges give players a massive 10,000 experience on the battle pass, which is equivalent to an entire level.
The three cosmetics that you can earn are a “Seeds of Order” Symmetra voice line, Garden Gnome Souvenir, and of course, the Gardener Symmetra skin.
Each challenge only requires that you complete a certain number of games with the Symmetra skin coming after you have completed a total of 24 games. These games can be quick play, competitive, or even in the arcade, and winning a game counts double to your total.
All in all, you can get 60,000 battle pass experience, equal to six levels, along with a few cosmetics just for playing the game the way you normally would for the next week. I’ve found that just knocking out a few games a day will get you all that the weeklong event has to offer.