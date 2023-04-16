How to get silhouette icons in Overwatch 2

Just like the original Overwatch, newly updated silhouette icons for each hero in Overwatch 2 add a form of customization that players can acquire to then show off which hero they appreciate. It took a little bit of time, but these Overwatch 2 silhouette icons are finally live for anyone to grind and pick up after playing matches in-game.

Here is how to get silhouette icons for every hero in Overwatch 2, including the latest heroes such as Lifeweaver, Kiriko, Sojourn, and Junker Queen.

How to unlock hero silhouette icons in Overwatch 2

To get a silhouette icon for a specific hero, players simply need to win 15 games with that same hero. For example, if you want the Sojourn icon, you need to win 15 games playing Sojourn.

When it comes to earning that icon as fast as possible, game modes are key. Competitive will be the toughest, with the hardest competition and the longest games. Instead, focus on the Quick Play or Arcade game modes, where wins are easier and games are shorter.

It will take a while if you are aiming to collect them all, but getting one specific silhouette icon won’t take too long.

How to equip silhouette icons in Overwatch 2

Silhouette icons are just like any other player icon in Overwatch 2—they just need a little bit more time and effort to acquire. After getting your silhouette icon, here is how to equip it and show it off.

First, go to the main menu and click Career Profile. Out of all the options near the top of the screen, go to the Customization tab. This is where you can select things like your name card, your player title, and your player icon.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Go to the player icon section, and it will show you all the icons available. Go to the sorting options above all the icons and use the filter to find your icon. If you know which hero’s silhouette icon you unlocked, you can filter it down to that hero. If you unlocked multiple, just click the second sorting tab and select New. Your latest icons will appear, including silhouette icons.