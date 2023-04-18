How to get Overwatch 2’s Earth Day 2023 weapon charm for free

Earth Day is later this week and Blizzard is celebrating the occasion with a special, completely free cosmetic for players.

The Earth Day 2023 weapon charm is an adorable way to show your love for the planet while you take out the competition. The weapon charm is exactly what you might think it is—Earth. But this particular depiction of the globe includes a personification of the world we live on by including a pair of eyes with a cute smile and little blush marks.

While the cosmetic is free and easy to obtain, Blizzard’s approach to giving players the cosmetic is slightly different than the publisher has gone about giveaways in the past. Instead of just attributing the item to people’s accounts when they log in or making the cosmetic a Twitch drop, this item is something players will need to technically “purchase” through the store.

How to get the Earth Day 2023 weapon charm for free

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The Earth Day 2023 weapon charm is a limited-time offering in the Overwatch 2 in-game shop for the next week. But unlike other shop items in Overwatch 2, this particular item costs zero Overwatch coins. That’s right, the cosmetic is listed in the shop, and you technically need to click and confirm a “purchase” to receive it, but it won’t cost you a dime.

The weapon charm can be found in the lower right corner of the “Featured” tab of the in-game shop directly below the Seolbim Mercy bundle and to the right of the Junkrat Junkbot bundle. Players have about a week to claim the charm, and it will likely be vaulted for good next Tuesday, April 25 following the game’s weekly reset.