How to get free Overwatch World Cup skins through Twitch drops

For the first time since 2019, the Overwatch World Cup will be back in action this year. And to celebrate the occasion, Blizzard has organized a limited-time Twitch drop campaign for fans to earn four themed skins and more.

More specifically, as teams aim to lock in their spot in the first World Cup LAN tournament in the Overwatch 2 era via online qualifiers, players can tune into participating channels streaming live on Twitch to earn free exclusive cosmetics.

In recent weeks, those who have been keeping a close eye on new content in Overwatch 2 may have also noticed that a whole set of Overwatch World Cup skins are available for just about everyone in the hero gallery at 1,000 Coins each. For fans of Ramattra, Winston, Wrecking Ball, and Zenyatta, however, it appears Blizzard has got you especially covered—for better or for worse—as the skins for those four are locked and can only be collected through this Twitch drop campaign.

How to get Overwatch World Cup 2023 Twitch drops

From June 18 to July 2, fans can watch and earn Overwatch World Cup celebratory cosmetics when accumulating the following watch time on participating Twitch channels:

Two hours: World Cup 2023 spray

World Cup 2023 spray Two additional hours: World Cup 2023 player icon

World Cup 2023 player icon Four additional hours: Wrecking Ball World Cup Home and Away skins

Wrecking Ball World Cup Home and Away skins Four additional hours: Winston World Cup Home and Away skins

Winston World Cup Home and Away skins Four additional hours: Zenyatta World Cup Home and Away skins

Zenyatta World Cup Home and Away skins Four additional hours: Ramattra World Cup Home and Away skins

Although the action will also be streamed on YouTube, those looking to earn the drops will want to stick to PlayOverwatch, Overwatch Contenders, and all online qualifiers watch parties on Twitch with the title “Overwatch World Cup 2023 Watch Party” and hashtag “OWWCstreamteam.”

Of course, there’s also the matter of linking your Blizzard account to your Twitch account to be able to earn progress for the drops in the first place.

Considering the Overwatch World Cup 2023 online qualifier matches officially begin on June 22, it appears players may be able to earn the drops early by watching anyone streaming in the Overwatch 2 category starting on June 18.

