How to fix the ‘Overwatch has crashed in the graphics driver’ error in Overwatch 2

The “Overwatch has crashed in the graphics driver” error in Overwatch 2 is a particularly nasty one that can lock your entire PC.

The error text here is telling the definite truth. Overwatch 2 actually crashes your graphics driver when this error occurs and you’ll feel its impact. Since you won’t be able to press buttons and move around, you’ll need to hard reset your PC in most cases, making this a situation that calls for a fix.

How do you fix the “Overwatch has crashed in the graphics driver” error in Overwatch 2?

To fix the “Overwatch has crashed in the graphics driver” error, you need to close all background processes that might have an overlay. Discord and NVIDIA are just some of the examples, so I recommend going over your task manager to do a complete scan.

Alternatively, you can also rename Overwatch 2’s executable file and launch the game through its “.exe” file instead of using the Battle.net launcher.

Navigate to your Overwatch 2 installation directory. By default, this is C:\Program Files (x86)\Overwatch_retail_.

Change Overwatch.exe file name to OverwatchTest.exe.

Double-click the renamed file to launch the game directly.

What causes the “Overwatch has crashed in the graphics driver” error in Overwatch 2?

The “Overwatch has crashed in the graphics driver” error in Overwatch 2 doesn’t have a confirmed reason. While some think it could be due to outdated drivers, others put their suspicions on overheating.

Regardless of its root cause, this error has been around for quite a long time and it’s surprising to see Blizzard still not deploying a permanent fix or guidelines for players.

