Overwatch 2 heroes running through city
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Category:
Overwatch

How to fix the ‘Overwatch has crashed in the graphics driver’ error in Overwatch 2

That's one powerful error right here.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Apr 19, 2024 09:22 pm

The “Overwatch has crashed in the graphics driver” error in Overwatch 2 is a particularly nasty one that can lock your entire PC.

Recommended Videos

The error text here is telling the definite truth. Overwatch 2 actually crashes your graphics driver when this error occurs and you’ll feel its impact. Since you won’t be able to press buttons and move around, you’ll need to hard reset your PC in most cases, making this a situation that calls for a fix.

How do you fix the “Overwatch has crashed in the graphics driver” error in Overwatch 2?

Lifeweaver, Overwatch 2 hero.
Whoever crashed it, they crashed it good. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

To fix the “Overwatch has crashed in the graphics driver” error, you need to close all background processes that might have an overlay. Discord and NVIDIA are just some of the examples, so I recommend going over your task manager to do a complete scan.

Alternatively, you can also rename Overwatch 2’s executable file and launch the game through its “.exe” file instead of using the Battle.net launcher.

  • Navigate to your Overwatch 2 installation directory. By default, this is C:\Program Files (x86)\Overwatch_retail_.
  • Change Overwatch.exe file name to OverwatchTest.exe.
  • Double-click the renamed file to launch the game directly.

What causes the “Overwatch has crashed in the graphics driver” error in Overwatch 2?

A powerful weapon from Overwatch.
The error comes from an unknown background. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The “Overwatch has crashed in the graphics driver” error in Overwatch 2 doesn’t have a confirmed reason. While some think it could be due to outdated drivers, others put their suspicions on overheating.

Regardless of its root cause, this error has been around for quite a long time and it’s surprising to see Blizzard still not deploying a permanent fix or guidelines for players.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Overwatch 2 profanity controversy grows as player gets banned for saying ‘gg’ and ‘nice shot’
Kiriko in Overwatch 2.
Category: Overwatch
Overwatch
Overwatch 2 profanity controversy grows as player gets banned for saying ‘gg’ and ‘nice shot’
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Overwatch 2 cracks down on ‘unapproved peripherals’ allowing mouse, keyboard on console
Junker Queen in Overwatch 2
Category: Overwatch
Overwatch
Overwatch 2 cracks down on ‘unapproved peripherals’ allowing mouse, keyboard on console
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Overwatch 2 players can now group with friends at any rank—at the risk of hour-long matchmaking
Kiriko in Overwatch 2.
Category: Overwatch
Overwatch
Overwatch 2 players can now group with friends at any rank—at the risk of hour-long matchmaking
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Overwatch 2 profanity controversy grows as player gets banned for saying ‘gg’ and ‘nice shot’
Kiriko in Overwatch 2.
Category: Overwatch
Overwatch
Overwatch 2 profanity controversy grows as player gets banned for saying ‘gg’ and ‘nice shot’
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Overwatch 2 cracks down on ‘unapproved peripherals’ allowing mouse, keyboard on console
Junker Queen in Overwatch 2
Category: Overwatch
Overwatch
Overwatch 2 cracks down on ‘unapproved peripherals’ allowing mouse, keyboard on console
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Overwatch 2 players can now group with friends at any rank—at the risk of hour-long matchmaking
Kiriko in Overwatch 2.
Category: Overwatch
Overwatch
Overwatch 2 players can now group with friends at any rank—at the risk of hour-long matchmaking
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 17, 2024
Author
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.