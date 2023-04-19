How to fix the Overwatch 2 Stuck on Connecting error

It appears a “connecting” error has emerged in Overwatch 2 today, keeping many players from hopping into the game regardless of their platform.

Moreover, it also seems that some are struggling to stay online, with the game booting them off the servers with a “disconnected” error message.

Here’s everything that players need to know about the Overwatch 2 connecting errors.

How to fix the Stuck on Connecting error in Overwatch 2

While these sorts of problems are never fun when it comes to any online multiplayer title, it seems players running into issues in this particular case can rest assured knowing that the problems are stemming from Blizzard Entertainment’s side of things.

On April 19, the company confirmed on Twitter that its Battle.net service is experiencing its second DDoS attack of the week, resulting in high latency and disconnections for some Overwatch 2 players.

Related: Is Battle.net down? How to check for server issues and outages

[#Bnet] We are currently experiencing a DDoS attack, which may result in high latency and disconnections for some players. We are actively working to mitigate this issue. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) April 19, 2023

On Twitter, many players have recently reported that they’ve been stuck connecting to the Overwatch 2 servers. Data from the popular user-driven website DownDetector has seemingly recorded a major spike in Blizzard Battle.net outages today between 12pm and 2pm CT.

Aside from restarting the game and trying to log into Overwatch 2 again, it seems most players’ best bet will simply be to wait it out as Blizzard looks to resolve its server issues.

For those who do manage to connect to the servers, it might be best to avoid playing Competitive games for a bit. On Reddit, several players have reported that they disconnected from their ranked matches mid-game and received 15-minute queue suspensions.