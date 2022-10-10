Hold onto your Happy Meals, there’s an Overwatch 2 and McDonald’s collab coming

The Colonel is not going to be happy about this.

Overwatch 2 has been plagued with a bunch of issues since its launch, with queues of up to 40,000 players waiting to get in, locked heroes that should be unlocked, and Battle Pass agents. There’s no denying Blizzard’s FPS sequel has had a rough start to life.

Games have collaborations with other franchises regularly, with Fortnite being the main culprit. Fortnite essentially has a neverending collection of collaborations with different games, movies, and sports, with Overwatch 2 now borrowing some of Epic Games’ tactics.

Mcdonald’s has been giving hints about a collaboration with Overwatch 2 on Twitter, with the fast-food titan’s Australian account teasing something “coming soon.”

The hint leaves fans questioning what on earth the collaboration could be about, with some eager Twitter users already trying to guess what it could involve. Unfortunately, there has been radio silence from both the Overwatch 2 and McDonald’s Twitter accounts regarding the collaboration, so players have had to get creative.

There are some suggestions it could involve new characters, a new short-term map, or could even just be cosmetics that players can purchase. This could be a useful tactic to get the game back on track and potentially bring in more players to the title.

The collab could just be a meal based around the sequel too.

Recently, the Overwatch 2 devs addressed the issues terrorizing players. With all this drama surrounding the game, this looks like it could change the narrative.