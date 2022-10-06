Blizzard shares advice for those suffering from incorrectly locked heroes in Overwatch 2

Have you tried turning it off and on again?

Overwatch 2 has been plagued with issue after issue during its launch, with fans having to deal with server queues, previous items not showing up, game crashes, and locked heroes in matches.

Players have had to wait for hours to make their way onto servers, and even when they’ve made it into a lobby, characters haven’t been able to access all the heroes they want due to more issues.

One of Blizzard’s Overwatch 2 community managers, Jodie, has explained the causes of these issues in a community blog post on the Overwatch forums. The crux of the issue was heroes who were supposed to be unlocked essentially weren’t, leaving players to get back into the character grind.

“These cases are almost certainly related to our new First Time User Experience (FTUE) flow incorrectly being applied to existing players,” the Overwatch dev explained.

The community manager continued, sharing ideas of how to bypass any issues involving locked heroes, saying “we have seen relogging into the game resolve this issue in most cases.”

Blizzard has highlighted the importance of sharing any issues with the developers, saying “If you’re still experiencing this issue after taking these steps, please open a support ticket 187, that data is very helpful for our team.”

Overwatch 2’s launch has been haunted by DDoS attacks, despite this being a thorn in Blizzard’s side, they shared it didn’t directly cause any of the main issues.

Soon, these issues will be fixed and players will have their heroes again.