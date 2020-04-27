Hitscan suffers again in Overwatch’s April 26 Hero Pools

Mercy hits the bench, but McCree and Widowmaker are suffering with her for the third time this year.

Gunslingers just can’t get a break. This week’s Overwatch League and competitive Overwatch Hero Pools were drawn today on the Watchpoint post-show. While a popular support and quick tank will be taking a seat on the bench, one pair of damage dealers has drawn the short straw for the third time this year.

Over the last week, players in competitive mode have had to survive without the game’s newest hero, Echo. Her removal over the past week was irritating for most DPS players, but it does mean one thing for the Overwatch League: Echo is guaranteed to be played in the May 2 and 3 games as heroes can’t be disabled two weeks in a row. Upcoming Overwatch League matches will likely revolve entirely around Echo and her strong aerial abilities.

Overwatch League players and competitive mode climbers will have to play Echo without their steadfast support, Mercy, this week. Tank Wrecking Ball also got his second Hero Pools ban of the year. Unfortunately for hitscan players everywhere, McCree and Widowmaker have been disabled as a pair for the third time this season.

Mercy spent a quick week disabled in competitive mode Hero Pools earlier this year before the mode merged with the Overwatch League’s Hero Pools selections. With Mercy missing, Echo players will not have a reliable aerial healer to support radical flanks or brave dives. Teams could likely run Ana or Zenyatta, but Mercy being disabled ruins a lot of set strategies that Overwatch League teams may have been planning.

For Wrecking Ball, the impact is likely not quite as high. Multiple teams have played the quick hamster on Control maps or to support a dive composition. In most cases, Wrecking Ball is easily replaced by D.Va as a formidable backline annoyance. The team that will suffer the most from this selection is the Chengdu Hunters, who often rely on Wrecking Ball expert Ding “Ameng” Menghan to frustrate enemies. He, along with many other specialists, may see the bench this week as well.

Widowmaker and McCree enthusiasts are having a rough year. This is the third time the pair has been disabled together in the Overwatch League Hero Pools process. It’s McCree’s fourth ban overall, made possible because the cowboy is so popular in league matches and competitive play.

Since Echo is available, at least one DPS player will likely shift to play her in competitive matches. The other DPS must focus on taking down the opposing Echo. We could see Hanzo, Soldier: 76, or even the offensive Torbjörn we saw the last time Widowmaker and McCree were unavailable.

These Hero Pools will be active in the league and competitive mode from April 26 to May 3. Hero Pools selections are chosen after the conclusion of the final Overwatch League match of the weekend on Sundays.

The action begins anew on May 2 at 3am CT as the Guangzhou Charge take on the Seoul Dynasty. Beginning next weekend, all win records will count towards seeding for the newly-announced May Tournament.