Here are the patch notes for Overwatch’s 1.39 PTR update

A new patch is now live on the Overwatch Public Test Realm, and it’s a doozy.

The biggest change to the PTR today is, of course, the introduction of the long-awaited role queue. The new matchmaking system will extend to all of Overwatch’s game modes, including quick play, competitive, and some arcade modes. In this new queuing system, players will each be assigned one of the three roles and will only be allowed to choose characters based on their assigned role. The roles will be distributed on a 2-2-2 basis, meaning there will be two tanks, DPS, and supports per team.

But that’s not the only major change Overwatch will see in the weeks to come. Here’s the full list of balance updates included in the 1.39 PTR patch today.

General

Global ultimates now cost 12 percent more charge.

Slowing effects no longer stack together. Instead, friendly and enemy slowing effects are separate and movement speed will be reduced by whichever effect is slower.

Ashe

Reload time per round has decreased from 0.3 seconds to 0.25 seconds.

Brigitte

Inspire

Healing amount has increased from 100 to 130.

Brigitte’s self-healing from her passive has been reduced by half.

Repair Pack

Repair Pack now has three charges.

Healing amount decreased from 150 to 120.

Now has a two-second heal duration instead of instant heal.

Multiple packs onto the same ally extend the heal duration by two seconds.

Whip Shot

Ability speed increased from 60 to 80.

Retracting speed reduced from 0.6 seconds to 0.3 seconds.

Barrier Shield

Shield has decreased from 500 to 200.

Shield Bash

Stun duration has decreased from 0.9 seconds to 0.75 seconds.

Rally

Required charge has increased by 10 percent.

Doomfist

Quick melee no longer pauses ammo reload.

Hanzo

Storm Arrows

Ammo has decreased from six to five.

Moira

Fade

Moira can now use Fade while stunned.

Orisa

Protective Barrier

Ability cooldown has increased from eight to nine seconds.

Reinhardt

Steadfast (new passive)

Reduces enemy knock-back effects by 30 percent.

Sombra

Hack

Hack duration onto enemy heroes is reduced from six to five seconds.

Symmetra

Teleporter

Teleporters now last an infinite duration until they’re destroyed.

Symmetra players can now place teleporters with the ability two input.

Cooldown now begins when a Teleporter is destroyed.

Cooldown increased from 12 to 15 seconds.

Maximum casting range increased by five meters.

Teleporter brakes if the entrance is more than 40 meters from its exit.

Teleporter reuse time is increased from one second to 1.5 seconds.

Tracer

Pulse Bomb

Damage has increased from 300 to 350.

Wrecking Ball

Minefield