Here are all the new Overwatch Halloween skins

Who doesn’t love dressing up for Halloween? Even Overwatch heroes get into the fun with the game’s Halloween event, which lasts from Oct. 15 to Nov. 4 this year. Eight new skins are available during the event as well as a former BlizzCon exclusive skin that’s now up for grabs.

Heroes who missed out on Halloween last year, like Ashe and Baptiste, get their first spooky skins. Overwatch mainstays like Ana, Widowmaker, and Tracer get new additions to their skin libraries. Normally-sweet characters like Orisa and Lúcio get updates that make them look pretty fearsome. Overall, the skins are a good way to bring some spice into your games.

Epic skins

Epic skins can be found in Halloween loot boxes or purchased for 750 gold throughout the event.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Gorgon Lúcio

Playing against a great Lúcio is already pretty difficult. Imagine turning into stone every time you looked at him! The speedy support gets a spooky makeover into a Gorgon, inspired by Medusa. His dreads have been replaced with very angry snakes and his outfit looks downright poisonous.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Inferno Junkrat

Junkrat is normally on fire in some way, but this time he’s taken it to a whole new level. He’s now turned into a fiery being that looks an awful lot like a jack-o’-lantern. Or is it a Junk-O’-Lantern? Either way, this Epic skin can only be acquired by completing the first weekly challenge of the event.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Vampire Baptiste

By completing the second weekly challenge of the Overwatch Halloween event, you’ll unlock Vampire Baptiste. Since Baptiste was revealed after last year’s Halloween event, this is his first festive costume. He’s gone for a more fashionable Dracula look, complete with glowing red eyes.

Legendary skins

Legendary skins are extremely rare and can be found in Halloween loot boxes. They can also be purchased for 3,000 gold during the three weeks of the event.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Will-O’-Wisp Tracer

The existence of Will-O’-Wisp Tracer has been teased within the Junkestein’s Revenge mode for a few years. Within the “alternate universe” of the mode, Tracer’s speed is attributed to something mystical. With this skin, she can finally be as fast as the wind.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Warlock Ashe

Warlocks normally summon fearsome demons to fight by their side. Ashe summons B.O.B., who is much scarier than any demon could ever be. The Big Omnic Butler gets a golem makeover while Ashe opts for the best thigh-high boots her money can buy.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Scorpion Widowmaker

Tired of the Widow’s Kiss? Time for the Widow’s Sting. As someone who obviously can’t stay away from dangerous insects, Widowmaker completes her transformation into an armored scorpion warrior. Her normally thin bodysuit has been replaced with bronze armor and her sniper rifle even looks like a scorpion.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Pharaoh Ana

Don’t be scared! Ana is just showing off her Egyptian heritage in a dedicated way. The support has been turned into a half-mummy, half-warrior character complete with dangling gauze and a wrapped sniper rifle.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Demon Orisa

Even the nicest of heroes need to get scary sometimes. The normally protective and calm Orisa gets turned into a demonic version of herself. Her green highlights have been turned to a burning red and her armor is now complete with horns and ash-black hooves.

Bonus: Demon Hunter Sombra

As a bonus this year, a former BlizzCon exclusive skin will be available during the last Halloween weekly challenge. Demon Hunter Sombra integrates her into the Junkenstein’s Revenge story, painting her as a bounty hunter searching for devilish prey. She gets a sleek cloak and medieval armor details.

All of the new Halloween skins are only available until the event ends on Nov. 4. Halloween skins from previous years will also be available in Halloween loot boxes and can be purchased with gold for a reduced price.